Make a bigger pie, move quickly, don't play a solo game, view knowledge as a semantic tree, and focus on learning.
Those are some of the career lessons from successful company founders such as Dave Thomas of Wendy's, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Elon Musk of Tesla, and Nicky Goulimis of Nova Credit.
A recent infographic (below) from Resume.io explores those four ideas as well as 11 more from famous founders.
The piece also delves into how each of the 15 lessons can be applied to your own career.
Check out the infographic:
