Did you know that users take 0.05 seconds, on average, to form an opinion about a website—and 94% of those initial impressions are related to design elements?
Or how about the fact that users read only 20% of the words on a webpage, on average?
Those are just some of the data points covered in a recent infographic (below) from Website Bulder Expert.
The piece explores key Web design statistics and trends that marketers should be aware of in 2021, and it provides advice for how to put the insights to use this year.
Check out the infographic:
