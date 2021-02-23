How can you ensure you're getting a full view of your LinkedIn ad campaign performance and gaining the insights you need to make valuable optimizations?

It all begins with identifying the LinkedIn metrics that match your marketing goals. From there, you need to ensure you've got the right measurement approaches in place.

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn provides key tips for choosing the correct metrics and setting up tracking on the platform.

The piece also explores how marketers can use insights to improve their LinkedIn campaign performance.

Check out the infographic: