TODAY ONLY: Enroll in any one of our online marketing courses for free! Hurry, offer expires at 11:59pm ET
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How can you ensure you're getting a full view of your LinkedIn ad campaign performance and gaining the insights you need to make valuable optimizations?

It all begins with identifying the LinkedIn metrics that match your marketing goals. From there, you need to ensure you've got the right measurement approaches in place.

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn provides key tips for choosing the correct metrics and setting up tracking on the platform.

The piece also explores how marketers can use insights to improve their LinkedIn campaign performance.

Check out the infographic:

 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Six Tips for Measuring Your LinkedIn Ad Campaigns [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.