How can you ensure you're getting a full view of your LinkedIn ad campaign performance and gaining the insights you need to make valuable optimizations?
It all begins with identifying the LinkedIn metrics that match your marketing goals. From there, you need to ensure you've got the right measurement approaches in place.
A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn provides key tips for choosing the correct metrics and setting up tracking on the platform.
The piece also explores how marketers can use insights to improve their LinkedIn campaign performance.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Six Tips for Measuring Your LinkedIn Ad Campaigns [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Metrics & Measurement Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Metrics & Measurement:
- The Biggest Benefits of Marketing Revenue Attribution
- Advanced Measurement Strategies: Metrics That Actually Matter
- The ROI Dilemma Marketers Face With Programmatic Advertising
- The Silver Lining to the Death of the Cookie: Better Measurement
- Six Key Metrics for Measuring Online Event Success [Infographic]