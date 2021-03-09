Technology is transforming selling.

For example, 55% of sales data entry was eliminated in 2020 by automation and 79% of sales teams currently use or are planning to use sales analytics to improve efficiency.

A recent infographic (below) from SalesIntel explores those stats and others that showcase how technology-driven tools are helping salespeople with everything from lead generation to contract management.

The piece also looks at how technology is sparking new challenges, such as data quality issues.

Check out the infographic: