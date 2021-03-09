Technology is transforming selling.
For example, 55% of sales data entry was eliminated in 2020 by automation and 79% of sales teams currently use or are planning to use sales analytics to improve efficiency.
A recent infographic (below) from SalesIntel explores those stats and others that showcase how technology-driven tools are helping salespeople with everything from lead generation to contract management.
The piece also looks at how technology is sparking new challenges, such as data quality issues.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "15 Stats You Should Know About Sales Tools [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Technology Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Technology: