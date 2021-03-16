The most acceptable mobile ad format are rewarded videos (i.e., users receive some sort of reward in exchange for time spent viewing), according to recent research from AdColony.
The report was based on data from a survey fielded in 1Q21 to more than 300 users of mobile apps around the world.
Respondents rank and interstitial display ads as the least acceptable mobile ad format.
A recent infographic (below) explores these findings on mobile advertising and also looks at audiences' attitudes toward various types of mobile apps.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Audiences' Attitudes Toward Mobile Ads and Apps [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
