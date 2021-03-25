With the COVID-19 pandemic driving more people to work remotely, many marketers have been trying to spruce up their home offices.

It's more than just an exercise in finding the right aesthetic: A good home office setup can boost efficiency and promote problem solving.

So, how should you decorate?

A recent infographic (below) from HomeCity explores 11 home office decor ideas that have been linked with increased productivity.

Check out the infographic: