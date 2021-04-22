Some 39% of people say they will stop engaging with a website if the images do not load or take too long to load.
With that in mind, ensuring that site images appear quickly is essential for every business.
So, how can you optimize your images for speedy loading?
A recent infographic (below) from Website Builder Expert provides a quick guide, with advice on everything from the various image formats to use in different situations to suggestions for tools to use for compressing images.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "A Quick Guide for Website Image Optimization [Infographic]"
