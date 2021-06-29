The COVID-19 pandemic drove a 177% spike in remote job listings for marketing roles over a six-month period, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.
An infographic (below) explores key findings from the research, which focused on the North American region (NAMER).
The infographic looks at which remote job titles for marketers are growing the fastest and examines which cities marketers are relocating to.
The piece also looks at salary trends for both entry-level and senior marketing roles.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Marketing Jobs in 2021: Location and Salary Trends [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- Do Hiring Managers Check Job Applicants' Social Media Profiles? [Infographic]
- Do Salespeople Feel Underappreciated?
- Avoid Marketing Irrelevance: Stop Asking 'What's Our Budget?' and Start Asking 'What's Our Revenue Target?'
- The Power of Writing Your Story [Infographic]
- How to Crash-Proof Your Personal Brand in a Tight Job Market