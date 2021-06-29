Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The COVID-19 pandemic drove a 177% spike in remote job listings for marketing roles over a six-month period, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

An infographic (below) explores key findings from the research, which focused on the North American region (NAMER).

The infographic looks at which remote job titles for marketers are growing the fastest and examines which cities marketers are relocating to.

The piece also looks at salary trends for both entry-level and senior marketing roles.

Check out the infographic:

Marketing career opportunities in 2021 infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Marketing Jobs in 2021: Location and Salary Trends [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.