The COVID-19 pandemic drove a 177% spike in remote job listings for marketing roles over a six-month period, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

An infographic (below) explores key findings from the research, which focused on the North American region (NAMER).

The infographic looks at which remote job titles for marketers are growing the fastest and examines which cities marketers are relocating to.

The piece also looks at salary trends for both entry-level and senior marketing roles.

Check out the infographic: