Digital presence is the totality of how you're represented on the Web, from site landing pages and blog posts to social content and online reviews.
So, how can you boost your digital presence?
An infographic (below) from Brafton explores key strategies for expanding and improving your digital presence.
Specifically, the piece provides five key tips that can help businesses and brands of all types.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Five Tips for Improving Your Digital Presence [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy:
- Hire a Marketing Agency or Hire In-House Marketers: Which Is Right for You?
- Brand Positioning and Customer Insights: Debbie MacInnis and Allen Weiss on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- Creativity in Marketing Now: Why Professional Ingenuity Is More Crucial Than Ever
- 10 Interesting B2B Marketing Stats [Infographic]
- The Value of a Traditional Marketing Mindset in a Digital World