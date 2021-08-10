How can you use measurement to boost the success of your email marketing?

An infographic (below) from Salesforce looks at what key email metrics mean and explores how you can use them to optimize your campaigns.

Although the piece is focused on insights provided via Salesforce's email marketing dashboard, the advice is applicable across platforms.

In addition to delivering an overview of the metrics, the infographic also provides some broad benchmarks so you can assess your performance relative to other marketers.

Check out the infographic: