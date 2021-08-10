Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How can you use measurement to boost the success of your email marketing?

An infographic (below) from Salesforce looks at what key email metrics mean and explores how you can use them to optimize your campaigns.

Although the piece is focused on insights provided via Salesforce's email marketing dashboard, the advice is applicable across platforms.

In addition to delivering an overview of the metrics, the infographic also provides some broad benchmarks so you can assess your performance relative to other marketers.

Check out the infographic:

How to track your email metrics infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

