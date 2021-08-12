LinkedIn recorded a 63% jump in the number of marketing jobs posted on the platform in the first half of 2021, according to research from the social network.
During that time, the arts, retail, and education verticals accounted for the biggest increases in marketing jobs listed.
An infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions delves into the data and additional insights on the changing marketing jobs landscape.
The piece looks at which sorts of organizations are growing their marketing departments the most and how staffing is becoming more flexible; it also looks at the increasing prevalence of remote positions.
Check out the infographic:
