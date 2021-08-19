Privacy, surveillance, and compensation are top-of-mind for employees when researching human resources topics online, according to Elements Global Services.

The research was based on an analysis of the 50 most common HR-related searches on Google.

Some 42% of the most common searches are related to privacy and surveillance, and 22% are related to compensation.

An infographic (below) shows all 50 search questions and also breaks out the top questions by category.

Check out the infographic: