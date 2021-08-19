Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Privacy, surveillance, and compensation are top-of-mind for employees when researching human resources topics online, according to Elements Global Services.

The research was based on an analysis of the 50 most common HR-related searches on Google.

Some 42% of the most common searches are related to privacy and surveillance, and 22% are related to compensation.

An infographic (below) shows all 50 search questions and also breaks out the top questions by category.

Check out the infographic

Most common HR questions in Google search

