Run toward the hardest problems. It's OK to ask for help. Opportunities—the good ones—are messy, confusing, and hard to recognize.
Those are a few of key lessons from female leaders covered in an infographic (below) from OnDeck.
The piece explores leadership advice from 15 well-known female founders and CEOs, including Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, Mary Barra of General Motors, and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo.
It also looks at why the lessons work, and it provides pro tips for how you can put each into action.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "15 Leadership Lessons From Female Founders and CEOs [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- How to Find a Life-Changing Mentor [Infographic]
- The State of Content Entrepreneurs: Motivation and Pay Trends
- The 50 Most Searched for HR Questions on Google [Infographic]
- So, You Want to Be a Thought Leader? A Framework and Guide for Your Thought Leadership Strategy
- How to Manage Change (Even in Your Own Career): Meg Kypena on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]