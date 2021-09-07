Run toward the hardest problems. It's OK to ask for help. Opportunities—the good ones—are messy, confusing, and hard to recognize.

Those are a few of key lessons from female leaders covered in an infographic (below) from OnDeck.

The piece explores leadership advice from 15 well-known female founders and CEOs, including Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, Mary Barra of General Motors, and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo.

It also looks at why the lessons work, and it provides pro tips for how you can put each into action.

Check out the infographic: