Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Run toward the hardest problems. It's OK to ask for help. Opportunities—the good ones—are messy, confusing, and hard to recognize.

Those are a few of key lessons from female leaders covered in an infographic (below) from OnDeck.

The piece explores leadership advice from 15 well-known female founders and CEOs, including Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, Mary Barra of General Motors, and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo.

It also looks at why the lessons work, and it provides pro tips for how you can put each into action.

Check out the infographic:

 

 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "15 Leadership Lessons From Female Founders and CEOs [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.