In times of crisis, people still prefer phone calls for customer service interactions, according to research from CGS.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Some 57% of respondents in the UK and 51% in the US say they turn to phone/voice for immediate customer service in times of crisis.

An infographic (below) explores further findings from the survey, including insights into how businesses can provide better customer service.

Check out the infographic: