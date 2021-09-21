Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

In times of crisis, people still prefer phone calls for customer service interactions, according to  research from CGS.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Some 57% of respondents in the UK and 51% in the US say they turn to phone/voice for immediate customer service in times of crisis.

An infographic (below) explores further findings from the survey, including insights into how businesses can provide better customer service.

Check out the infographic:

COVID customer service infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "People's Customer Service Preferences in Times of Crisis [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.