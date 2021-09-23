Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What's so great about influencer marketing?

An infographic (below) from Americanoize provides 12 reasons why it can be a boon for brands.

The piece explores some of the key benefits of the approach, including its effectiveness in boosting awareness, credibility, and reach.

It also looks at influencer marketing budget trends.

Check out the infographic:

12 benefits of influencer marketing infographic 

