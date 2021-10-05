10 web design trends for 2022 infographic 

Designers should be considering the impact of both light and dark—specifically white space and Dark Mode—when developing experiences for the Web next year.

That's among the key design predictions for 2022 explored in an infographic (below) from Red Website Design.

The piece covers 10 trends to watch, including technical considerations such as page load times and dynamic scrolling.

It also looks at why designing for the thumb—i.e., mobile-friendliness—will be more important than ever.

Check out the infographic: