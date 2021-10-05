Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Designers should be considering the impact of both light and dark—specifically white space and Dark Mode—when developing experiences for the Web next year.

That's among the key design predictions for 2022 explored in an infographic (below) from Red Website Design.

The piece covers 10 trends to watch, including technical considerations such as page load times and dynamic scrolling.

It also looks at why designing for the thumb—i.e., mobile-friendliness—will be more important than ever.

Check out the infographic:

10 web design trends for 2022 infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

