Small business owners say the top benefit of automation is increased productivity and the top drawback is the need for excessive technical support, according to research from Skynova.

The report was based on data from a survey of 288 small business owners in the United States with at least one employee.

An infographic (below) explores key findings from the survey, including the five biggest benefits and drawbacks small business owners see from automation.

The piece also looks at how valuable small business owners perceive automation to be.

Check out the infographic: