Small business owners say the top benefit of automation is increased productivity and the top drawback is the need for excessive technical support, according to research from Skynova.

The report was based on data from a survey of 288 small business owners in the United States with at least one employee.

An infographic (below) explores key findings from the survey, including the five biggest benefits and drawbacks small business owners see from automation.

The piece also looks at how valuable small business owners perceive automation to be.

Check out the infographic:

Benefits and drawbacks of automation according to small business owners infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

