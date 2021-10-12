What do marketing managers need to know about the current hiring climate?

To find out, Robert Half examined findings from its annual survey of marketing employees, executives, and senior managers.

An infographic (below) summarizes the key insights that managers need to know. Specifically, it looks at how hiring strategies are changing, why top performers may be looking elsewhere, and how e-commerce is driving demand for specific skills.

The piece also covers the hottest marketing jobs right now.

Check out the infographic: