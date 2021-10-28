Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Did you know that 5.7 million Google searches are conducted every minute, on average?

Or how about that TikTok users watch 167 million videos every minute?

Those are just some of the stats covered in an infographic (below) from DOMO.

The piece looks at the level of activity that occurs every minute on popular online platforms and also examines how the overall amount of Internet data is rapidly growing.

Check out the infographic:

Data never sleeps 9.0 infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The Incredible Scale of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.