Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Agile marketing is all about reaching your audiences quickly.

One approach for achieving agility is 'story-splitting', which is essentially delivering your marketing in bite-size chunks.

How exactly can you story-split?

An infographic (below) from MarTech and Stacey Ackerman explores four story-splitting techniques: By length, audience, channel, and detail.

Check out the infographic:

Story-splitting for marketing teams infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Four Techniques for 'Story-Splitting' Your Marketing [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Facebook Sign In Google Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.