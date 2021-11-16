Agile marketing is all about reaching your audiences quickly.
One approach for achieving agility is 'story-splitting', which is essentially delivering your marketing in bite-size chunks.
How exactly can you story-split?
An infographic (below) from MarTech and Stacey Ackerman explores four story-splitting techniques: By length, audience, channel, and detail.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Four Techniques for 'Story-Splitting' Your Marketing [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy: