What do people want to know when they visit your business's website?
An infographic (below) from Red Website Design, which was based on content from Crazy Egg, looks at eight questions they typically want answered quickly.
These include: "What are you selling?"; "Can I trust you?"; and "How can I contact you?"
The piece looks at the motivations behind these questions and how you can answer them effectively.
Check out the infographic:
