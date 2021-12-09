Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What do people want to know when they visit your business's website?

An infographic (below) from Red Website Design, which was based on content from Crazy Egg, looks at eight questions they typically want answered quickly.

These include: "What are you selling?"; "Can I trust you?"; and "How can I contact you?"

The piece looks at the motivations behind these questions and how you can answer them effectively.

Check out the infographic:

8 questions every website visitor wants answered in 10 seconds infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

