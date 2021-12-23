Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What does it take to become an exceptional salesperson?

An infographic (below) from RAIN Group explores the key traits needed to succeed.

Specifically, it looks at 10 skills that can help engage prospects, lead potential buyers through the purchasing process, and close sales.

The piece also examines the traits that buyers look for in salespeople.

Check out the infographic:

10 essential selling skills infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

