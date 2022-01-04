Color choices are crucial for a website, influencing everything from brand recognition to purchasing.
So, how can you choose the right color scheme for your site?
An infographic (below) from WebsiteBuilderExpert, which is based on this guide, provides a four-step process for determining the perfect color combination.
The piece also looks at why website colors are important and provides tips for how to choose among different colors.
Check out the infographic:
