What should you be aware of if you want to add user-generated content (UGC) to a website that runs Google AdSense ads?
An infographic (below) from Google provides a flow chart for publishers looking to incorporate UGC elements such as comments into their sites.
The piece covers best-practices for ensuring your website complies with Google's publisher policies.
It also looks at what you should do if you don't want to monitor UGC yourself or you want to use a third-party to handle management.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Google's Guide to User-Generated Content [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Websites Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Websites:
- How to Pick the Right Website Color Scheme [Infographic]
- Eight Questions Website Visitors Want Answered Within 10 Seconds [Infographic]
- The Anatomy of a Great Business Website
- What B2B Marketers Need to Know About Core Web Vitals
- The Incredible Scale of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]