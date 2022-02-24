Every year the World Economic Forum issues its Global Risks Report, which is based on data from a survey of risk experts and business, government, and civil society leaders.
The research looks at the biggest threats the world faces across five categories: economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological.
The most recent survey found that environmental risks such as extreme weather and climate action failure are seen as posing the greatest threats to the world in the short term (0-2 years), medium term (2-5 years), and long term (5-10 years).
An infographic (below) from Visual Capitalist summarizes key findings from the Global Risks Report 2022.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "The Critical Risks That Threaten the World [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
