How can conversational AI solutions like chatbots increase conversions?
An infographic (below) from GetVoIP highlights four key ways the technology can help: speeding up lead engagement, identifying bad leads, enabling around-the-clock availability, and shortening the sales cycle.
The piece delves into each of these and looks at how the conversational AI market is growing.
The infographic also explores the future of conversational AI.
Check out the infographic:
