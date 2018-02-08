Social Video Marketing Tips for Small Businesses [Infographic]

"Including a video on a landing page can increase conversion by 80%," begins an infographic created by video editing tool Filmora. And, it continues, your brand is 53 times more likely to rank on the first page of Google when you use videos.

With stats like that, what are you waiting for?

Oh, right, creating videos is not simple. Selecting the right type of video for your needs, your customers' interests, and the requirements of social platforms can be a lot to figure out.

Luckily, the infographic can help. First it defines four common types of marketing videos: explainer, demonstration, testimonial, and personalized.

Then it offers a graph that shows what the length of each type of video tends to be. The least popular timeframe? More than three minutes long.





Finally, the graphic explains the pros and cons of displaying video on each of the most popular social platforms, which can help you determine which are best for your needs.

Check out the full infographic here, or tap or click to see a larger version: