This week, Marketing Smarts host Kerry O'Shea Gorgone has swapped podcast hosting duties with John J. Wall of the Marketing Over Coffee podcast on the occasion of April Fool's Day! As John and his guest, Christopher S. Penn, discuss on this episode, they've been working with MarketingProfs and attending MarketingProfs events for more than 10 years.
John and his Marketing Over Coffee co-host Chris discuss the five most effective applications of artificial intelligence and machine-learning for marketing.
Along the way, John and Chris touch on the risks of not extracting your data, explain why social media analytics leave a lot to be desired, offer valuable insight into which platform's influencers are more engaging, and so much more.
For example, Instagram influencers are 72x more engaging than Facebook influencers, according to the 2019 Social Media Influencer Benchmarks report from Trust Insights.
The number of hashtags you use has no impact on audience growth or engagement. Trust Insights looked at 12 million social posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; counted the number of hashtags in those posts; then ran an analysis and found that hashtags don't help you or hurt you. They're just there.
"From a user perspective," explains Chris, "if you're going to hit the search box on Instagram, you're going to search for the word. You use normal, natural language." Except for things like events, people probably aren't going to search for a hashtag, so don't concern yourself with packing social posts full of hashtags.
Be sure to listen to the full episode, because John and Chris dive into topics like the power of predictive analytics to get you out of "reactive mode marketing," and a full explanation of "the 5 U's"—the five most effective applications of artificial intelligence machine learning for marketing:
To hear more from John and Chris, visit MarketingOverCoffee.com or follow them on Twitter: @johnjwall and @cspenn, and be sure to get your copy of Chris's book AI For Marketers: An Introduction and Primer: Second Edition as well as The Marketing Over Coffee Playbook.
Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience.
Christopher S. Penn, co-founder and chief innovator at marketing analytics agency Trust Insights. Get your copy of Chris's book, AI For Marketers: An Introduction and Primer, and learn more about Chris at ChristopherSPenn.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @cspenn and check out his Marketing Over Coffee podcast.