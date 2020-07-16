TopRank Marketing just finished work on the first ever B2B influencer marketing study! In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with TopRank CEO and co-founder Lee Odden about the data, some findings, and what surprises they found.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

Lee's team specializes in helping B2B brands to create content that's "optimized for search and influencer activated."

I invited him to Marketing Smarts to talk about how influencer marketing adds value for B2B brands, how to overcome the most common challenges with using influencers for B2B, and the characteristics that the most successful B2B brands in the space share.

Hint: you should be using software to identify influencers, and interactive content is definitely a plus. But listen in to find out the one thing that makes top B2B brands more successful than the rest! (Click on the media player, above, or download it to listen later.)

We recorded this episode of Marketing Smarts in our MarketingProfs PRO Facebook group. If you're a PRO member, join us there for livestream videos and other exclusive content!

To learn more, visit TopRankMarketing.com and check out the B2B influencer marketing study. You can also follow Lee on Twitter at @LeeOdden.

To check out the conversation and get the new research TopRank's conducted on B2B influencer marketing, just download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!

This episode brought to you by Ahrefs.

Ahrefs is an all-in-one SEO toolset to grow your search traffic, research your competitors and monitor your niche. It helps you learn why your competitors rank so high and what you need to do to outrank them. Start a 7-day trial for $7 at ahrefs.com.

"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.