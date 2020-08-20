Brian Solis is a digital analyst, anthropologist, and futurist. He's written several bestselling books, including What's the Future of Business (WTF), Engage!, and The End of Business as Usual. Brian recently brought his technology expertise to Salesforce as the company's Global Innovation Evangelist.

I invited Brian to Marketing Smarts to talk about the "Novel Economy," what he calls "Generation N" (an update to his "Generation C" concept).

We also talked about Brian's book Lifescale: How to Live a More Creative, Productive, and Happy Life, and how those concepts apply now that everybody has to be digital first.

We recorded this show live in our MarketingProfs PRO Facebook group. If you're a PRO member, join us there for livestream videos and other exclusive content!

