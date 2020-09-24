Surveys can provide interesting information on the mindset of the participants. But analyze people's content consumption, and you'll see what they truly value.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3 | Transcript

NetLine has analyzed 4 million content downloads to determine what drives engagement and pipeline. The company's 2020 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers examines the data and distills it into insights for optimizing your B2B content strategy.

What day of the week is best if you want to reach members of the C-suite?

What time of day are they most likely to engage with your content?

In your specific industry, which types of content are most effective for driving pipeline?

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, NetLine SVP David Fortino and I talk about all that and more. David details how NetLine created the report, shares some surprising insights, and explains how B2B marketers can use the information to create more effective marketing.

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

This episode brought to you by Kronologic.

If you're generating 100 or more marketing leads per month, you can significantly increase your sales with Kronologic—the world's first Virtual SDR technology and calendar-first sales engagement platform. Our AI-driven tech engages leads in seconds on your reps' behalf and schedules those leads in the calendar. See Kronologic for yourself!

"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.