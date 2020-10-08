Podcasts are an amazing medium, allowing you to get directly into your audiences' brains (for up to 7 hours a week!). Yet, many organizations are still afraid to dip their toes into the water; they are unsure of what to do to start a podcast and how to do it right.

I am, admittedly, 100% biased, but I cannot overstate the importance of using podcasts to convey your message. As a form of content, they far surpass blog posts, videos, customer testimonials—anything, really—in consume-ability. And by that I mean they can be consumed anywhere: in the gym, on a walk or in the car, while mowing the lawn or doing dishes—absolutely anywhere. You can be with your audience outside the standard 9-to-5 workday, and that's crucial for forming relationships and cementing bonds. More important, your audience can take you with them wherever they go.

One of the (many) benefits of having a podcast is that it allows your audience to build a connection with your host and, thus, your brand. It's a great community-building tool that allows your listening audience to "see behind the curtain" and feel like they're part of something, and it helps your company attract likeminded marketers with whom you can do business.

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with Lindsay Tjepkema, a co-founder and the CEO of Casted, about the essential role podcasts play in the media mix. We talk about drinking a gallon of water a day, how to make your podcast stand out in a sea of over a million others, and how you get inside your audiences' brains for up to seven hours a week!

She takes you behind the scenes about how she made a brand new podcast... from other podcasts! We also talk about why every brand needs a podcast, we discuss some out-of-the-box ideas for new podcasts, and we ask you to weigh in with your thoughts.

