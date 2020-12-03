Some in-person events feel magical. Arriving feels like coming home, and meeting fellow marketers reminds us that we're part of a community of smart, creative people who can help us grow.

We look forward to seeing members of the MarketingProfs community every year at the B2B Forum. But 2020 threw us for a loop. In-person events were off the menu for the foreseeable future. Still, community is important, and isolation during the pandemic was taking a toll on people everywhere. So we got to work re-creating some MarketingProfs magic for a virtual event.

This year's MarketingProfs B2B Forum was our first-ever hosted entirely online. In this episode of Marketing Smarts, MarketingProfs Chief Content Officer Ann Handley and Director of Community Engagement Matt Snodgrass talk with some of our B2B Forum speakers and attendees about what they took away from the event, what made it special, and why you definitely shouldn't miss the next one (April 7- 8, 2021)!

This rollicking conversation covers everything from Veterans Day and rambunctious puppies to "creating online events that don't suck" (Brian Fanzo's words).

Guests (in order of appearance):

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

