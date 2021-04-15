As marketers, one of our primary missions is to help people and encourage positive change. To do so, we need to ensure the content we create is both useful and valuable.

That's what Afiya Addison spends her day doing: ensuring marketers can create more value. As part of the B2B Institute (LinkedIn's only think tank), she works with academics and senior leaders to create content that encourages debate.



In this episode of Marketing Smarts, Afiya shares what she's seeing from a brand perspective, as well as her experiences with brands that are adapting and thriving.

We talk about thought leadership and what that means from an individual and brand standpoint, as well as what B2B Marketers are struggling with.

Currently, Afiya is...

Reading All Along You Were Blooming by Morgan Harper Nichols

All Along You Were Blooming by Morgan Harper Nichols Drinking Chianti and smoothies from Daily Harvest

Chianti and smoothies from Daily Harvest Thinking about how brands are responding to the past year of upheaval

Two things that successful brands are doing: overcommunicating (Amazon) and building their communities (Peleton).

In Afiya's words, "Peleton has been absolutely crushing it!" It has a community around its thing. It's made a product that's easy to use, easy to access, convenient, and one that makes it easy to get swept up and root for other people. And that's what we all want out of a community, right?

Highlights from this episode:

