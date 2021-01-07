It's no secret that in 2020 our entire work culture changed. Our interactions with one another are different now. Peoples' work lives have changed, as have our work hours. And we've become (maybe a little too) comfortable wearing our "Zoom clothes."

Based on such profound changes, the way brands need to be available for customers has changed, too.

It all boils down to customer service.

Andy Cabasso, founder of Postaga, joins Marketing Smarts to talk about the importance of CS.

Most of us think that CS is simply answering phone calls and emails, responding to complaints, and fixing problems. But Andy shares how customer service needs to be two-pronged: preventative and responsive.

In fact, if a customer has made it through your FAQs and is reaching out to contact you about a problem... that points to a failure of your systems. You've done something wrong.

By providing a memorable customer support experience, we can both solve problems and actively cultivate brand evangelists.

And CS is much more ethan a cost center. Customer service is, in reality, a huge differentiator that even allows new, fledgling businesses to compete with incumbents.

And here's the episode's big secret: It doesn't take much to look great. So many organizations screw up customer service so badly that all it requires is just a little competence to stand out from the rest.

