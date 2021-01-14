How do you earn (and keep) people's trust after a year like 2020? By keeping your marketing "unfiltered."

Stephen Denny and Paul Leinberger—co-authors of the new book Unfiltered Marketing: 5 Rules to Win Back Trust, Credibility, and Customers in a Digitally Distracted World—spent four years researching how technology affects culture in the context of brand relationships. Their findings take on even greater significance as we enter a year for which "consumer trust is underlined and bolded."

And "nothing is more important for a brand's survival" than its customers trust, according to Forrester.

To use Stephen Denny's terminology, the people you serve now find themselves "seeking control in an out-of-control world," and they gravitate toward brands that are "unscripted," "in-process," and "in-context."

In such an environment, you can strengthen the brand/consumer relationship only through "heroic credibility."

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, we explore how technology has forever altered that relationship, how to rehumanize your digital brand experience to gain customer loyalty, and what the rules are for "unfiltered marketing."

