The human brain, and what we can do with it, is amazing. But more amazing is why we do the things we do. Helping marketers unlock that secret is what Nancy Harhut eats, breathes, and sleeps. On this episode of the Marketing Smarts podcast, we get down and dirty trying to figure out why humans do what they do and how marketers can use behavioral science to get results.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

Behavioral science is a fascinating topic for marketers. As it turns out, just about everything we do, from lobbying for a new tool or technology, to presenting data to our boss, to trying to decide where to get takeout, is rooted in behavioral science.

In today's episode, Nancy Harhut joins us to talk about how we can use behavioral science not only to help improve our marketing results but also to help. Period. Just to help.

The reality is, we're so overstimulated that we can't possibly interact with every single stimuli in the environment; if we did, we'd fry our neural pathways. So, we end up coasting along on autopilot much of the time, allowing ourselves to be nudged in one direction or the other. And it's at these nudge points (my term, not Nancy's) that marketers can have the greatest impact.

Nancy explains the automatic compliance trigger that is the word "because." When "because" is slipped into an explanation, your brain automatically assumes a more positive posture and you're more inclined to do the thing that's being asked. Just because of this one simple word.

We talk about how both framing and labeling make for stronger psychological arguments and put people in better states of mind to live up to those labels. A recent study found that labeling a subset of customers as "best customers" in the marketing communications they receive actually resulted in a noticeable lift in the interactions and spend of that group.

We cover a lot of ground and reference a lot of material, so here are some helpful links to what we discussed:

To hear Nancy's keynote, New Scientific Secrets of Super Persuasive Communicators, check out the MarketingProfs B2B Forum on April 7-8, 2021.

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

This episode brought to you by Terminus and Adverity:

Leader of the account-based movement, Terminus helps Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success work better together to drive a winning go-to-market strategy and exceptional customer experiences. Terminus offers the best data, channels, and analytics all in one platform—powering high-performing go-to-market teams. We're proud to be helping over 1,000 customers on this mission. To learn more about how Terminus can help you grow your business, head to terminus.com. Adverity is an intelligent marketing analytics platform enabling data-driven marketers to make better decisions and improve performance, faster and easier. By transforming siloed data into actionable insight, Adverity reduces the complexity involved in optimizing ROI of marketing spend. Adverity powers the marketing intelligence of some of the world's leading brands and agencies, including IKEA, Red Bull, GroupM, Unilever, SAP, and Forbes. To learn more or book a demo, visit adverity.com



"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.