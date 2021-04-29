We rarely think of ourselves as an army of one, and we often wonder how one single person can effect meaningful change. In this episode, we'll show the impact that one person can truly make. Not just on a company, but on the world.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

Keith Jennings, who decided early in his career that he wanted to learn how to be a "marketing leader that CEOs don't want to fire," joins us to talk about the power of one and about doing good by being good.

Over the last decade, there's been a lot of talk about storytelling—a skill every marketer needs. But what marketers really need to do is embrace the skill of the narrative.

As Keith explains, a story has a beginning and an end. It is a finite structure. It's a snapshot of an event. Stories happen in moments.

But a narrative never ends. It moves out past the now, iterates, and continues on. Narratives happen in movements.

The moon landing is a story. It's a good story, but it's still just a story. It has a beginning and an end.

Space exploration, however, is a narrative. It goes on and on and on.

As we dig deeper into how narrative drives experience, we discuss John's Crazy Socks, support ninja Kelsey Nash of Bonobos, and ways that good leaders make people feel comfortable.

We also talk about how incorporating "productive failure" is an integral part of a continuous innovation culture.

Keith leaves us with a poignant message about the struggles every one of us is facing, as well as two different lenses through which we can view people and... well, you're just going to have to listen for yourself.

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

This episode brought to you by Dun & Bradstreet Account Based Marketing:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses.



"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.