It's no understatement to say that how you present data is just as important as what that data shows. Whether it's a graphical representation of air quality affected by wildfire smoke or a visualization of where coronavirus outbreaks are in relation to vaccination rates, information shown in a way that's easy to understand is critical to winning over your audience.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, Caroline Jerome, partner and chief creative officer at TBGA, joins us to dig into why and how data visualization can be so effective.

We discuss how marketers can stay true to their values (while still being practical) through positioning, messaging, and being authentic.

Data visualization is the future of marketing, Caroline says, and she is currently focused on how marketers can the straddle the human and the tech sides of all the data that's continually being produced to design information in a way that makes it accessible, transparent, trustworthy, and believable.

The reason data visualization is resonating right now is because we're replacing subjective truths with objective data. Such information has a profound impact because we're presenting an objective viewpoint that's powerful and engages different parts of the brain.

You'll also hear how a children's book, Observe, Collect, Draw—A Digital Journal by Giorgia Lupi and Stephanie Posavec, can have a fundamental impact on how we go about our daily lives.

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

This episode brought to you by Adverity and Marcom Central.

Adverity is an intelligent marketing analytics platform enabling data-driven marketers to make better decisions and improve performance, faster and easier. By transforming siloed data into actionable insight, Adverity reduces the complexity involved in optimizing ROI of marketing spend. Adverity powers the marketing intelligence of some of the world's leading brands and agencies, including IKEA, Red Bull, GroupM, Unilever, SAP, and Forbes. To learn more or book a demo, visit adverity.com. Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in enterprise Digital Asset Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization. MarcomGather is the digital asset hub that solves "file sprawl" by centralizing all assets. Try MarcomGather for free: Marcom.com/MarketingProfs

"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.