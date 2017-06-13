Marketing Video: 10 Unexpected Business Benefits of Content Marketing

This video could have been titled "How and Where to Get More Funding for Content Marketing." Because content marketing benefits nearly all the departments and functions of a business, and so these are the arguments you need to get more budget from the CFO for your content marketing.

Most companies segment out budgets for every department. But when content marketing came into vogue around 2012 and got its own place, no new money magically appeared. Content marketing's budget was carved out directly from the marketing department's, much to the consternation of other marketers.

The reality is that content marketing can provide many other business functions beyond "just marketing." That's why the term is kind of a misnomer. Its name alone prevents many companies from looking beyond the assumed marketing-only benefits.

Many departments and business functions can and do benefit from content marketing:

Human resources

Recruiting

Continuing education

Public relations

Analyst relations

Investor relations

Customer relations

Philanthropy

Corporate communications

Business development

Sales

Customer service

Market research

Depending on the size of your organization, all of those have budgets separate from the marketing department.





Watch the following video as I step through 10 nonmarketing benefits of content marketing. It will provide some of the arguments you need to get budget from all the aforementioned units.

If you're looking for more ammunition to get the content marketing budget you need, check out my article, "2X ROI: Double-Dip Your Content Marketing Efforts." It includes insights from multiple content marketing experts about how they pull off the magical feat of getting more nonmarketing value from their content marketing.