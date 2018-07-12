How to Establish Thought Leadership on Emerging Social Platforms
Don't you hate it when you hear success stories of brands that made it big on Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube before those platforms were even popular?
By the time the masses—and other marketers—catch on, those first-mover brands already have followings and programs set to launch.
You wish you'd got in on the action. Then you try to play catch up, but the gold rush has passed you by.
Look at the rapid growth of Instagram, for example. It went from 1 million to 10 million users in just under a year:
Image source: Business Insider
In this article, I'll share a framework for tapping into emerging platforms before they become popular.
You'll learn how to monitor the techsphere to find new social networks, create great content, and establish a social-influencer marketing strategy that will expand your audience.
Step 1: Monitor tech news
Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi is senior director of client strategy at SpotRight, which combines social media analytics and high-quality offline data to create a platform for fast consumer insights and people-based marketing.
LinkedIn: Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi
Thanks for the great tips! Getting in early is always key to becoming an influencer. Creating great content and engaging with your audience should be a given.
Great advice. I am in a MBA program and have just recently started blogging and trying to build my brand. I learned some of the same concepts that you discuss in the article in my personal branding class. Create rich content, be consistent, and try to signal people in my value stream by retweeting or re-posting their work. Getting in on emerging platforms is an interesting concept that I will work on going forward. Thanks for the article!