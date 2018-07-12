Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

How to Establish Thought Leadership on Emerging Social Platforms

by Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi  |  
July 12, 2018
  |  1,141 views
Email
Top

Don't you hate it when you hear success stories of brands that made it big on Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube before those platforms were even popular?

By the time the masses—and other marketers—catch on, those first-mover brands already have followings and programs set to launch.

You wish you'd got in on the action. Then you try to play catch up, but the gold rush has passed you by.

Look at the rapid growth of Instagram, for example. It went from 1 million to 10 million users in just under a year:


Image source: Business Insider


In this article, I'll share a framework for tapping into emerging platforms before they become popular.

You'll learn how to monitor the techsphere to find new social networks, create great content, and establish a social-influencer marketing strategy that will expand your audience.

Step 1: Monitor tech news


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi is senior director of client strategy at SpotRight, which combines social media analytics and high-quality offline data to create a platform for fast consumer insights and people-based marketing.

LinkedIn: Lorel Wilhelm-Volpi

Brand ManagementBrandingSocial MediaThought Leadership

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
  • This has a 5 star rating
1 rating(s)

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Alison Thu Jul 12, 2018 via web

    Thanks for the great tips! Getting in early is always key to becoming an influencer. Creating great content and engaging with your audience should be a given.

  • by Charles Ulm Thu Jul 12, 2018 via web

    Great advice. I am in a MBA program and have just recently started blogging and trying to build my brand. I learned some of the same concepts that you discuss in the article in my personal branding class. Create rich content, be consistent, and try to signal people in my value stream by retweeting or re-posting their work. Getting in on emerging platforms is an interesting concept that I will work on going forward. Thanks for the article!

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!