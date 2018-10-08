For marketing professionals, praising the virtues of video content comes almost as second nature. The multimedia format has woven its way into our professional lives in a game-changing way.

Research estimates that video distributed through social media receives over 1,200% more shares than that of text and images... combined. And a report by Aberdeen shows that companies using video in their marketing campaigns grow revenue at rates nearly 50% faster than those that opt for other methods.

The vast adaptability of video content is the primary reason we marketers—in departments of all shapes and sizes—have jumped on board with the medium. It's effective and remarkably affordably to produce. But as we immerse ourselves in larger and larger libraries of content, we're increasingly pushed to search for new ways to manage it all.

One user-friendly solution is employing a video content management system, or VCMS. The systems excel at managing content from creation all the way through the point of distribution, supplying the ability to import, edit, search within, export, interact with, and analyze all in one centralized program.

Just as we in Marketing have found myriad uses for video content and a useful system to manage the entire process, other departments can benefit from the video medium as well. In fact, investing in video is much more cost effective when the benefits are shared across other departments.

Video administered through a VCMS is a powerful tool for use during the hiring process, when you want to bring newly hired employees up to speed and when you are remotely coaching legacy team members. It's a multifaceted, versatile system.

Here are five ways that a VCMS can assist your company beyond marketing.

1. Training New Hires With Ease

Arguably the greatest potential of video beyond marketing initiatives is through the establishment of a training library. A VCMS allows department managers and training experts to curate a digital training laboratory. Training leaders can create video content based on day-to-day job duties and necessary skills that employees can view upon being hired. Managers can assign specific videos based on duties at a rate that optimizes digestion of material.

Employees can go over content as time allows. They can also chat with other team members within the program about specific content questions. That is great for fostering an inclusive environment and integrating new hires into your team.

2. Cross-Training and Couch-Training

Have eager fellow employees that want to expand their skill sets? Maybe young professionals who are looking for career growth?

Mobile access to a VCMS lets users explore training videos from any location and at any time. That means they can watch while sitting on the couch at home or while waiting at the airport. Team members can explore modules in their own job or check out videos of an outside interest.

For employees interested in open positions in other departments, exploring video training content gives them the opportunity to make a more educated judgment before applying. They can search videos by certain key terms for skills pertaining to certain positions.

3. Job Coaching From a Thousand Miles Away

Managers who are always on the go, hopping from location to location, often wonder whether employees are getting the leadership and growth they yearn for. VCMSs circumvent that concern, and they are perfect for management that has to constantly travel or teams that work remotely.

Job coaches can identify growth areas for individual employees and assign video content based on those needs. They can create dialogue within the VCMS, following up with employees on content and getting their feedback to see how they're improving. Best of all, that can all be done at the preferred pace of both parties through recordable response mechanisms.

4. Interview Before the Interview

Anyone with experience in hiring personnel at an organization can attest to how chaotic the entire process can be. Scanning through resumes and applications, trying to schedule phone conference screenings around everyone's schedule... and all that leads to an interview where either side can decide in an instant that it's not going to be a good fit. It happens—but when video-screening with a VCMS, it happens less.

Video-screening allows for much of the same experience an in-person interview offers. Team members and candidates see each other and interact directly. The difference is that the pace can fit into everyone's schedule through question and response videos. Team members can comment and share notes on respondents' answers in order to better establish an opinion on whether a candidate would be a good fit.

5. Recruiting and Strengthening Brand Reputation

Recruiting is radically transformed through VCMS technology. Now recruits can visit a company website and access a portal to the VCMS with guest privileges, exploring relevant video content based on company culture and necessary job duties by position. Managers can answer additional questions, and responses to common inquiries can be added to the catalog to avoid repetition.

This entire process both helps recruits get a better idea of what your company is all about and serves as a means to tout your brand and company culture. Transparency is greatly respected in brand management, and by providing an inside look at your company culture, you're sharing with the world just how fantastic it is to be a part of your team.

In modern marketing, video is a definitive, proven key to success. Why not get the rest of your organization on board and find creative ways to integrate the medium throughout your company?