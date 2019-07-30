I stepped off stage at Dreamforce to a long line of people with questions. Some were asking for copies of my presentation, but a large majority simply asked for the names of other marketing thought leaders they should follow. Then it dawned on me: In our world, where everyone can claim to be anything, it is hard to find genuine thought leadership.

So I created this Big List of Marketing Thought leaders.



The list contains some of the best and brightest minds on just about any marketing topic you desire—100+ genuine marketing thought leaders spanning a wide range of marketing disciplines.

Two things make this list unique: First, it was compiled in collaboration with other marketing thought leaders. You will find names on here that do not have big Twitter followings, but they have brilliant minds. Other marketing thought leaders listen to them—and you should too. Second, it is unique because it breaks down thought leadership by marketing discipline.

So, here are 103 marketing thought leaders, broken out in 13 groups, listed in no particular order. In most cases, I also provide their twitter handles.

I hope you find the list helpful!

Big Marketing Names Worth Knowing

Some names in the world of marketing are too big to miss. To be in this category, you have to have published a least one best-selling book that changed the way the world thinks about marketing. Many of these thought leaders blend categories, such as consumer behavior, technology, and pure hustle, but they all are people you should know and follow.