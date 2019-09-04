Good content takes time.

The more time users spend on a post or page on your website, the more likely they are to be reading and engaging with links to related content. But keeping users around is an ongoing battle against decreasing attention spans: A startling number of website sessions last under 15 seconds.

Time is an equally important factor in creating the quality content that does capture potential customers' interest: In some cases, clunky processes slow content creation to a crawl, leading to stale blog posts and bland social media copy; in other cases, leadership demands an unrealistically quick churning out of content, burning out marketing teams and producing content that is ultimately low-value.

Finding the right cadence and amount of time and energy spent on content can be difficult, but it's not impossible. In fact, marketers can take a page from the Agile methodologies that are increasingly accelerating the pace at which websites and applications are deployed.

How Agile Can Guide Better Content Practices

Though writing code (what Agile was originally meant for) is decidedly different from producing good marketing copy and content, following Agile methods can have a big impact.

By developing processes and adopting ideas that mirror those of Agile methods, marketing leaders can help steer content teams toward better processes that produce higher-quality content.

Incorporate user acceptance testing into content reviews