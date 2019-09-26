If you're not taking advantage of infographics in your marketing strategy, you could well be missing out. Infographics are incredibly effective marketing tools. Even the simplest infographic could drive a thousand potential leads to your website.

This article will explain...

How to prepare high-quality, attractive, useful infographics in several simple steps The benefits of harnessing infographics as a helpful marketing tool in your marketing strategy The difference between useful and bad infographics, and how to avoid making bad ones Infographic trends for the foreseeable future

Infographic Advantages

Infographics offer a wide range of benefits that you might not have thought of. Among the most important benefits of using infographics are the following:

They're compelling, visually pleasing, and attractive.

They're easy to study, understand, and remember.

They generate traffic.

They can be great for SEO.

They simplify complex ideas and concepts.

They can easily align with your brand image and so create brand awareness.

How to Prepare an Infographic

Creating an infographic that's both effective and attractive may seem like a difficult task. But it doesn't have to be. The following steps walk you through the entire process, from planning to publishing:

1. Outline the goals of your infographic

Before going crazy thinking about the design, layout, and aesthetics of your infographic, you need to focus on the goal of your infographic. You need to know why you are making it and why it's essential. By answering those two questions, you'll avoid getting lost, or creating something that serves no purpose. Determining a goal for your infographic will also help shape your design process.