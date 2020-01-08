Privacy concerns have reached a boiling point. Consumers, regulators, Web browsers, advertisers, and brands... all are evolving to meet the changing privacy landscape. Marketers are considering how to best reach customers while respecting their privacy.

Let's dive into what lies ahead for consumer privacy in 2020, as well as what brands can do to gain or maintain trust in order to derive a competitive advantage.

The Impact of Privacy in 2020

With the implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), effective January 1, 2020, marketers can expect to see more states in the US introduce their own regulations around consumer privacy, eventually leading to nationwide legislation.

Following in the footsteps of the UK—its data protection authority, the Information Commissioner's Office has levied hefty fines against companies like British Airways and Marriott International for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—expect to see an increase in the number of fines in the US in relation to privacy violations.

2020 will bring more legal battles for companies like Facebook, which will be forced to change how marketers can target ads to consumers.

Browsers and Manufacturers Battle Over Privacy

As consumers' attitudes toward privacy change, personalized experiences that provide consumers control over their data are imperative to a brand's success moving forward.