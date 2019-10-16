Although most consumers are willing to share personal data to receive personalized experiences in return, many are wary about how well their privacy is guarded, according to recent research from Selligent.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2019 among 5,000  consumers worldwide.

Just over half (51%) of respondents say they are willing to share personal details in order to receive more personalized experiences.

However, the same proportion (51%) of respondents say they believe that digital voice assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, listen without consent, and 31% say they have quit at least one social network in the last 12 months because of privacy concerns.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

