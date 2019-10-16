Although most consumers are willing to share personal data to receive personalized experiences in return, many are wary about how well their privacy is guarded, according to recent research from Selligent.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2019 among 5,000 consumers worldwide.

Just over half (51%) of respondents say they are willing to share personal details in order to receive more personalized experiences.

However, the same proportion (51%) of respondents say they believe that digital voice assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, listen without consent, and 31% say they have quit at least one social network in the last 12 months because of privacy concerns.