More than three-quarters (76%) of consumers in the United States say they are now moderately or significantly concerned about online privacy and the ways in which brands use data, according to recent research from SlickText.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January and February 2019 among 1,000 US consumers.

Some 39% of respondents say they are now significantly worried about online privacy, and 37% say they are moderately worried. Only 3% of consumers say they are less worried about the privacy of their online data today than they were in the past.

Some 27% of consumers say Facebook’s sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica made them extremely concerned about online privacy, 22% say it made them very concerned, and 25% say it made them somewhat concerned.

Some 86% of consumers say the data scandals over the past year have become more aware of brands' attempts to target them online.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January and February, 2019, among 1,000 US consumers.

