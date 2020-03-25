To acquire customers, you must generate leads. To capture those leads, you must provide value to your audience and engage it with your content.

This article shares five of the best tools you can use to create interactive content—quizzes, contents, giveaways, etc.—that engages your audience and generates leads.

1. Easypromos

With Easypromos, you have access to five ways to engage people on your website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube:

Giveaways

Contests

Games

Quizzes

Coupons and codes

You can capture more leads when there's a potential reward for users who enter their details for giveaways via your site or social media profiles.

Also, contests and games keep users engaged and provide an opportunity to collect user-generated content.

Quizzes test your audience's knowledge about your products, services, or industry, while codes and coupons incentivize purchases.

To run those sorts of activities, Easypromos provides access to 30 apps with 200 features, so you're bound to find an app that helps to achieve your engagement and lead generation goals.