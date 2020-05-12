As the buzz around Agile Marketing continues to grow, so do the number of questions marketers have about what it really means.

I recently hosted a webinar for MarketingProfs titled " Agile Marketing 201: Creating Persistent Teams." It generated so much awesome discussion that we ran out of time to answer all the inquiries that marketers had.

Fortunately, we have this supplementary forum available to continue the conversation!

Below you'll find answers to some major queries about Agile teams, leaders, and measurement, along with many other FAQs. Some questions have been edited slightly for context and clarity, and I've grouped similar ones together under the same heading so you can easily find your favorites.

Before we tackle those questions, I want to offer a quick recap of the webinar that spawned the questions (the free recording is available here):